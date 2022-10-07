Van defense holds Rusk to 6 points in final half, wins 28-19

VAN — The Vandals from Van saved their best for last in defeating Rusk 28-19 at Van Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Van led 14-13 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the second half to notch the victory.
The Vandals improved to 5-2, 3-0 in district with the win while Rusk's record is now 5-2, 1-1.
Rusk will return home to face undefeated Carthage — the Bulldogs blanked Canton 49-0 on Friday — while Van will travel to Center next week.
