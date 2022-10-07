Van defense holds Rusk to 6 points in final half, wins 28-19

Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown (14) gets the play from his dad, Josh McCown, left, during the Eagles' game against Van on Friday night in Van.

 Photo courtesy of Flores Photography

 VAN — The Vandals from Van saved their best for last in defeating Rusk 28-19 at Van Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Van led 14-13 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the second half to notch the victory.

The Vandals improved to 5-2, 3-0 in district with the win while Rusk's record is now 5-2, 1-1.

Rusk will return home to face undefeated Carthage — the Bulldogs blanked Canton 49-0 on Friday — while Van will travel to Center next week.

