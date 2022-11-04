Van rallies late to stop Bullard, 35-28

Bullard quarterback Aydan Barrett, left, ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the Panthers' 35-28 loss to Van on Thursday night at Panther Stadium. Barrett went 22-39-0 for 243 yards via the air.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

BULLARD – Garrett Florey scored three touchdowns in the final period of play to send Van to a 35-28 victory over Bullard on Thursday evening at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (3-7, 2-4) led 21-14 going into the fourth stanza.

Florey, who had 23 carries for 123 yards, accounted for four touchdowns on the night as the Vandals improved to 6-4, 4-2.

Panther quarterback Aydan Barrett gave a big effort. He ran for a pair of scores and passed for two more. Through the air he went 22-39-0 for 243 yards.

Clifford Douglas III was the leading pass catcher for the Panthers. He had 11 grabs for 151 yards.

Noah Hill caught three passes for 54 yards and scored on a 15-yard touchdown reception which Jachin Salas was on the receiving end of a 36-yard scoring strike from Barrett.

