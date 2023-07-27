Varsity volleyball to make its debut at Alto early next week

ALTO – Bump, pass, set time is about to take center stage at DeVonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at Alto High School’s Yellowjacket Gymnasium beginning on Monday when the Lady Jacket spikers are scheduled to open fall training camp.
Volleyball will be joining softball and basketball as the school’s primary team sports.
The Lady Jackets will be under the direction of head coach Tomenia Porter and assistant coach Alyssa Duplichain.
Alto has two scrimmages slated for late next week. At 5 p.m. Friday the Lady Jackets will travel to Class 4A Center and at 10 a.m. Saturday Alto will take on The Brook Hill School at home.
The regular season will commence at 5 p.m. on the following Tuesday when the Lady Jackets open the regular season by entertaining Timpson’s Lady Bears.
Before opening conference play, Alto will be taking part in three tournaments. On Aug. 17-19 the Lady Jackets will play in the Timpson Tournament. The following week (Aug. 22-24) will find Alto competing in the Gary Tournament.
The Lady Jackets’ final tourney will be on Sept. 1 when the Black and Gold trek north to Tyler for the Cumberland Academy Tournament.
District play will begin at 10 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 26 when Cross Roads comes to town.
Senior Night is scheduled for Tue., Oct. 24, with Frankston scheduled to provide the opposition.
