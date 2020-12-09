Vickers, Cover combine for 45, Troup wins sixth straight

TROUP — Clayton Vickers scored a game-high 24 points and Bracey Cover fired in 21 in Troup's 75-42 dismantling of Beckville on Tuesday evening.
Cover led Troup from beyond the arc by sinking five triples.
Also scoring in double figures for the Tigers was Easton Haugeberg and Blake Wood, who tossed in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Tigers (6-2), who are coached by Darin Harley, extended their win streak to six games with the victory.
Troup outscored Beckville (0-1) 45-21 in the second and third stanzas to cruise to victory.
In the junior varsity game, Troup downed Beckville, 47-17.
The Tigers will host Frankston (5:00/6:15 p.m.) on Friday.
