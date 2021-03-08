Victoria College lethal from 3-point range, Jaguars pay the price

VICTORIA — Victoria College made twice as many 3-pointers as Jacksonville College did on Saturday on the Pirates’ home court, and as a result the home team came away with a 88-80 win over the Jaguars.
JC is now 3-10, 3-10, while Victoria, who completed the series sweep over JC, is 3-4, 3-4.
Victoria hit 14-31 (45.2%) from downtown, while JC made 7-19 from 3-point range.
Keldrick Hayes Jr. netted 20 points and eight rebounds for the Jags. Phillip Washington knocked down 19 points to go along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile Charles Satterwhite finished with 13 points and two boards. Telin Porter made the most of getting a start by tossing in 10 points.
The loss was JC’s seventh by a single digit margin this season. Jacksonville is scheduled to entertain Coastal Bend College at 7 p.m. on Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.