Villanueva, Wade log hat tricks in Maidens' 12-0 win over Lady Mustangs

Victoria Villanueva and Lauren Wade scored three goals apieces and Jacksonville went on to beat Madisonville 12-0 on Friday evening at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Villanueva also recorded two assists.
The No. 8-ranked and District 16-4A-leading Maidens moved to 16-1-1, 8-0 with the triumph.
Other offensive standouts for Jacksonville included: Jizelle Castillo (2 goals), Alexa Medellin (1 goal, 2 assists), Jewel McCullough (1 goal, 1 assist), Evelyn Lara (1 goal, 1 assist) and Arely Romero (1 goal).
"We played creatively in the attacking third and played safe in the back," Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said.
Defensively, the win was the Maidens' 12th in shutout fashion this season.
"They did not give the ball away, which led to another shutout win," McCown said. "Our girls have taken pride in their ability to keep shutouts this season."
McCown noted the defensive efforts of Landry Harmel, Mya Morales and Alexa Medellin having a major part in the Maidens' latest shutout.
Emily Barerra and Adriana Munoz each played 40 minutes and combined for the clean sheet for Jacksonville.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will trek to Palestine to take on the Westwood Lady Panthers.
