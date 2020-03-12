Vito High heads list of Indians' All-16-5A team honorees

Sophomore Vito High of Jacksonville High School has been voted onto the All 16-5A basketball team.
High is a first team selection.
Jonathan Denman, a senior, was named to the district's second team list.
A trio of head coach Mark Alexander's Indians have garnered honorable mention plaudits.
That group features seniors Desmond Fuller and Keion Redd along with freshman Devin McCuin.
The district award winners are decided on by a vote of the respective head coaches.
