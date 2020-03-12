Vito High heads list of Indians' All-16-5A team honorees

Vito High (2) and Devin McCuin (0) of Jacksonville are pictured in action during a game in Jacksonville in the recently completed season. High has been named to the All-16-5A team (first team), while High picked up a honorable mention laud.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Sophomore Vito High of Jacksonville High School has been voted onto the All 16-5A basketball team.

High is a first team selection.

Jonathan Denman, a senior, was named to the district's second team list.

A trio of head coach Mark Alexander's Indians have garnered honorable mention plaudits.

That group features seniors Desmond Fuller and Keion Redd along with freshman Devin McCuin.

The district award winners are decided on by a vote of the respective head coaches.

