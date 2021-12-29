Vito High scores 28 in Jacksonville's 88-67 win over Bullard

TYLER — Jacksonville closed out the first half on a 9-0 run, which proved to be the beginning to the end for Bullard on Tuesday evening in the Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.
The Indians (15-4) took command of the game aqt that juncture and eventually came away with an 88-67 triumph over the Panthers (16-3).
The two clubs split their two meetings this season.
Jacksonville led 43-35 at halftime and extended their advantage to 64-52 going into the final segment.
The Panthers played their best in the opening stanza where they outscored the Tribe, 20-14.
Vito High's 28 points was a team high for the Indians.
Jermaine Taylor, Jacksonville's leading reboubnder, proved he could deliver offensively by tossing in 26 points — Taylor also came down with nine rebounds.
Sophomore Karmelo Clayborne nearly ended the night with a triple double. He scored 21 points, handed out 12 assists and came up with seven steals.
Also scoring in double figures for Jacksonville was Kamari Gipson with 11.
Jacksonville's final game in the Wagstaff Classic, scheduled for Wednesday evening against Longview, has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue within the Lobo team.
The Panthers received 28 points from Jeffery Brooks.
The Indians' next outing will be at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday when Athens is scheduled for a visit to John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Panthers are slated to take on Spring-Legacy at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
