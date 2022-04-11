Vito High scores 32, named MVP at Azalea Orthopedic Classic

TYLER — In what was perhaps his final appearance in East Texas as a high school basketball player, Jacksonville's Vito High gave fans a little something to remember him by.
The senior scored 32 points to lead the East All-Stars to a thrilling 80-78 triumph over the West in the annual Azalea Orthopedic All-Star Basketball game that was played on Saturday night at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
High also scored the game-winning basket, which came in the form of a driving lay-up, that took place with 22 ticks showing on the scoreboard.
High's East unit led by double digits with about four minutes left in the contest, but the West went on a 20-0 run, which forced the fray to go down to the wire.
High will return to Wagstaff Gymnasium when his college team, the Bossier Parish (La.) Community Cavaliers, pay a visit to Region XIV rival Tyler Junior College next season.
High signed with the two-year school earlier this year.
