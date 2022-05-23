Vito High to play in Faith 7 all-star game

VITO HIGH

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Jacksonville High School’s Vito High will be playing in

the Faith 7 Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Shawnee, Okla.

The annual all-star game pits some of the top high school players from

Texas against their counterparts from the state of Oklahoma.

The boy’s game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Noble

Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.

Although Texas won last year’s game, 106-83, the guys from the Sooner

State lead the series, 37-23.

High, a Bossier Parish (La.) Community College signee, is the District

16-5A Most Valuable Player.

He also was named as the East Texas Player of the Year and was a Texas

Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region selection.

High was named as the John Alexander Award at the JHS Athletic Banquet

earlier this week.

Proceeds raised from the all-star basketball games are used to send

community members to the Special Olympics.

The purpose of Faith 7, which began its mission in 1956, is to provide

on-the-job training and life skills to developmentally disabled

individuals in the Shawnee area.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you