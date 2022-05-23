Vito High to play in Faith 7 all-star game

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Jacksonville High School’s Vito High will be playing in
the Faith 7 Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Shawnee, Okla.
The annual all-star game pits some of the top high school players from
Texas against their counterparts from the state of Oklahoma.
The boy’s game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Noble
Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.
Although Texas won last year’s game, 106-83, the guys from the Sooner
State lead the series, 37-23.
High, a Bossier Parish (La.) Community College signee, is the District
16-5A Most Valuable Player.
He also was named as the East Texas Player of the Year and was a Texas
Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region selection.
High was named as the John Alexander Award at the JHS Athletic Banquet
earlier this week.
Proceeds raised from the all-star basketball games are used to send
community members to the Special Olympics.
The purpose of Faith 7, which began its mission in 1956, is to provide
on-the-job training and life skills to developmentally disabled
individuals in the Shawnee area.
