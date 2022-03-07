Vito High voted District 16-5A Most Valuable Player

Vito High, a Jacksonville High School senior, has been named as the District 16-5A Most Valuable Player, following a vote of the league's head coaches.
High helped guide the Indians to a Co-District 16-5A Championship (along with Lufkin) and an area round appearance, the first for Jacksonville in nine years, in the post season.
High has signed with Bossier Parish (La.) Community College, which competes in NJCAA Region XIV.
A trio of Indians were voted onto the loop's first team.
Included were Karmelo Clayborne, Devin McCuin and Jermaine Taylor.
Clayborne and McCuin were unanimous selections.
Clayborne, a point guard, was another one of the Indians' offensive catalysts.
McCuin played well on both ends of the court and was one of Jacksonville's most consistent players throughout the season.
Taylor, a rebound machine, often came in off the bench to give Jacksonville what it needed in any given game.
K'Mari Gipson and Koda Canady, both of whom played well down the stretch, were second team choices.
Jacksonville was represented by Jayden Boyd and Devarion Boyd on the honorable mention team.
The Indians are coached by Mark Alexander.
