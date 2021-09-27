Volleyball: Blanton leads Troup to 3-0 victory over Waskom

TROUP — Bailey Blanton registered nine kills, nine assists, five aces, two digs and a block on Saturday when Troup shutout Waskom, 3-0, at Tiger Gymnasium in a district fray.
Match scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.
Troup improved to 13-14 overall, 2-2 in conference play.
Other Lady Tigers to make key contributions included Jessie Minnix (5 kills, 4 digs), Tara Wells (14 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs) and Karsyn Williamson (12 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces).
The3 lady Tigers are scheduled to entertain Jefferson on Tuesday. The freshmen will get things started at 4:30, followed by the junior varsity and varsity.
