Volleyball: Brook Hill adds 2 wins in Central Heights tourney

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – Brook Hill carved out 2-0 wins over Lufkin and Garrison in the Central Heights Tournament Friday before losing to Jewitt Leon, a UIL Class 2A state semi-finalist from a year ago, 2-0.
The Lady Guard (6-2) handled Lufkin 25-15, 25-19 and beat Garrison 25-9, 25-13.
Leon won by scores of 25-14, 25-12.
In the victory over Lufkin, Gracie Dawson had eight kills and 12 digs followed by Julianna Mize with six kills, two assists and eight digs.
Cassidy Clark paced Brook Hill with 13 assists and five digs.
Blair Brister supplied two aces and six digs while Drea Tonroy finished with three spikes.
Dawson (11 kills, two aces, eight digs), Mize (nine kills, eight digs) and Clark (20 assists, three aces, five digs and a block) fueled the Orange and Navy to the win over Garrison.
In the Leon match, Mize racked up eight kills and Dawson had three.
Clark collected 10 assists and made three digs, with Brister having an ace and six digs.
