Volleyball: Brook Hill blanks Cumberland Academy

BULLARD - Ella Hardee, Blair Brister and Jules Mize combined for 20 kills in Brook Hill's 3-0 victory over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
Match scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-21.
Hardee added four aces and eight digs while Brister collected a pair of aces.
Mize served up a pair of aces to go along with seven blocks and five digs.
Also having a big night for the Lady Guard was Cassidy Clark (17 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks and seven digs.
