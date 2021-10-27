Volleyball: Brook Hill claims 3-set victory over Brighter Horizons

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard barely worked up a sweat on Tuesday when they breezed past Garland-Brighter Horizons 3-0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-4).

Belle Reed had another big night on offense by delivering 25 jills, to compliment an ace and a bloc.

Mollee McCurley racked up 35 assists to go along with nine aces and a kill.

Other standouts for the Lady Guard (15-9, 7-4) were: Ella Hardee (3 kills, 10 aces) and Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 1 block).

Meanwhile, Sarah Sims added a pair of kills, Caley Fitzgerald had two aces and Bethany Durrett had one ace.

Brook Hill will host Dallas-Cristo Rey College Prep in the regular-season finale on Thursday, which is also Senior Night for the Lady Guard.

 

