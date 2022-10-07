Volleyball: Brook Hill cruises past Dallas Covenant

BULLARD - Brook Hill posted a straight set district win over Dallas Covenant on Thursday, winning by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.
Ella Hardee propelled the Lady Guard by coming up with eight kills and 11 digs.
Gracie Dawson tossed in a kill, 13 digs and two aces while Julianna Mize added three kills, five digs and three aces.
Leading Brook Hill in assists was Cassidy Clark with 14. She also had a kill and two aces.
The Lady Guard will visit All Saints Episcopal at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
