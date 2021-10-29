Volleyball: Brook Hill ends regular season with dominating win over Cristo Rey

BETHANY DURRETT-The Brook Hill School

 Photo courtesy of The Brook Hill School/Travis Albea

BULLARD — Brook Hill dropped the curtain on its regular season by logging a 3-0 win over Dallas-Cristo Rey College Prep on Thursday, which was also the Lady Guard's Senior Night.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-6 and 25-7.

The Lady Guard (16-9, 8-4) will soon head to the TAPPS, Class 5A playoffs as the third-place team from District 5A-2.

Seniors honored included: Grace Carpenter, Bethany Durrett, Mollee McCurley, Belle Reed and Sarah Sims.

Reed swatted down a match-high 19 kills to go along with two aces and 10 digs.

Ella Hardee had a big night by delivering seven kills, seven aces and eight digs.

Leading Brook Hill in assists was Mollee McCurley with 30 — she also had two aces and five digs.

Durrett led the Lady Guard in digs (15) while pitching in a kill and an ace.

Other contributors were Sims with three kills and three digs, along with Gracie Dawson, who added three kills.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you