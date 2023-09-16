TYLER – Brook Hill came home with a 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22) triumph over All Saints Episcopal on Friday afternoon.
The victory enabled the Lady Guard to even its TAPPS District 4A-II worksheet at 2-2. Brook Hill is 28-7 overall.
All Saints now stands at 0-3 in conference matches.
Julianna Mize drove down 14 kills and made 22 digs for the Lady Guard.
Gracie Dawson tallied 20 kills to compliment her 11 digs and three aces.
Other members of the Brook Hill team to record noteworthy efforts included Mia Vrbova (6 blocks, 9 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces) while Cassidy Clark notched two kills, 5 blocks and 7 digs.
Kamryn Buske pounded down three kills, to go along with three blocks and 4 digs.
Brook Hill will host Waco- Vanguard at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The two schools are tied for fourth place in the loop at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.