VOLLEYBALL: Brook Hill moves to 12-0 in district

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard volleyball team improved to 12-0 in conference play on Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium by streaking past Dallas Christian in straight sets. Game scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-10.
Belle Reed supplied much of the offensive punch for head coach Sonorah Duty's Lady Guard by driving down 17 kills. Reed also tossed in three assists, 11 digs and four blocks.
Lexi Turner was also a key contributor for Brook Hill, who will travel to Tyler on Thursday to face Grace Community at 4:30 p.m.
Turner had five kills and two blocks.
Also having a big night was Anna Hardy. Hardy amassed a team-high 23 assists, one ace, seven digs and two kills.
