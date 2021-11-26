VOLLEYBALL: Brook Hill post season award winners announced

BULLARD — Brook Hill senior Belle Reed has been named to the TAPPS Class 5A All-State squad as a second team member.
Reed also earned All-5A, District II first team lauds.
A pair of Lady Guard players, senior Mollee McCurley and Ella Hardy, a junior, were voted onto the second team by the league's head coaches.
Honorable mention picks from Brook Hill included senior Bethany Durrett and Grace Dawson, a sophomore.
The Lady Guard are coached by Kylie Stewart.
