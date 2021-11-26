VOLLEYBALL: Brook Hill post season award winners announced

BELLE REED

 Photo courtesy of The Brook Hill School

BULLARD — Brook Hill senior Belle Reed has been named to the TAPPS Class 5A All-State squad as a second team member.

Reed also earned All-5A, District II first team lauds.

A pair of Lady Guard players, senior Mollee McCurley and Ella Hardy, a junior, were voted onto the second team by the league's head coaches.

Honorable mention picks from Brook Hill included senior Bethany Durrett and Grace Dawson, a sophomore.

The Lady Guard are coached by Kylie Stewart.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you