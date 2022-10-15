Volleyball: Bullard hands Rusk a 3-1 loss; Anderson records 19 kills for Lady Panthers

Members of the Bullard Lady Panther volleyball team celebrate scoring a point during a recent match. On Friday the team defeated Rusk 3-1 to move to 7-0 in 18-4A play.

 Photo courtesy of Capturing the Moment by Amber& Heidi

BULLARD - Olivia Anderson amassed 19 kills, 21 digs and three aces on Friday afternoon to spark Bullard to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15) win over Rusk in an 18-4A match that was played inside Panther Gymnasium.

The No. 15-ranked Lady Panthers moved to 31-8, 7-0 while Rusk slipped to 19-17, 3-4.

Other standouts for Bullard included Paige Whiteland (14 kills, 5 digs), Campbell Clark (10 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks), Callie Bailey (19 digs) and Taylor Clark (42 assists, 12 digs).

Bullard will travel to fifth-place Jacksonville on Tuesday. The varsity match is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m.

At the same time the Lady Eagles will be in Hudson to face the Lady Hornets.

