Volleyball: Bullard sews up district championship with 3-0 win over Hudson

BULLARD - Bullard earned the District 18-4A championship before the home faithful on Friday afternoon by steamrolling Hudson 3-0 (25-3 25-8, 25-11).
The Lady Panthers (33-8, 9-0) close out the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Madisonville.
Campbell Clark recorded 10 kills and five digs for Bullard while Paige Whiteland tossed in five spikes and two digs.
Olivia Anderson supplied Bullard with five kills and three digs and Taylor Clark came away with 20 assists, three digs and two aces.
