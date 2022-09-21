Volleyball: Bullard slams Sabine, 3-0

BULLARD - The Lady Panthers of Bullard tuned up for district by sailing past Sabine 3-0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-7) at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers moved to 24-8 with the win. Bullard is slated to open conference play by traveling to Palestine on Friday. The varsity match is scheduled to get under way at 4:30 p.m.
Campbell Clark had eight kills and four blocks, Paige Whiteland tossed in seven kills and Olivia Anderson added five kills and four digs for the winners.
Callie Bailey had seven digs and two aces while Taylor Clark led Bullard with 20 assists.
Bullard picked up wins in the junior varsity and freshmen matches by identical 2-0 scores to complete the sweep over the Lady Cardinals.
