Volleyball: Bullard stopped by White Oak, 3-2

WHITE OAK - Two of the top volleyball teams in East Texas went at it in White Oak on Tuesday night where the Lady 'Necks came away with a 3-2 win over Bullard.
The Lady Panthers (23-7) came into the match ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, with White Oak (25-7) sitting at No. 20 in the most recent Class 3A poll.
The match went back-and-forth as Bullard lost the opening set, 25-27, but came right back to tie things up after winning the next set, 25-19.
With each team having two wins, the Lady 'Necks were able to hold on to defeat the Lady Panthers 15-13 in the fifth and decisive set.
Bullard's Olivia Kennedy had a huge night, finishing with 11 kills and 11 digs.
Paige Whiteland also amassed 11 kills.
The Lady Panther attack received nine spikes from Campbell Clark, who also tossed in three blocks.
Taylor Clark led Bullard with 30 assists. She also collected 13 digs and three aces.
Bullard's leader in digs was Callie Bailey with 23. Bailey finished with five aces as well.
