Volleyball: Bullard to take on tough Farmersville squad in Area round
Two regional powers will be opposing each other at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wills Point High School where Bullard (20-5) and Farmersville (24-2) will do battle in a Class 4A, Region II, Area match.

Bullard defeated Paris 3-1 in bi-district play, while Farmersville coasted past Brownsboro, 3-0.

The Lady Panthers are led by outside hitter Kelli Richmond, a senior, and middle blocker Emily Bochow, a junior.

The Bullard-Farmersville winner will advance to face either Kaufman or Spring Hill later this week.

Bullard is coached by Cristy O'Bannon.

