Volleyball: Bullard to take on tough Farmersville squad in Area round

Two regional powers will be opposing each other at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wills Point High School where Bullard (20-5) and Farmersville (24-2) will do battle in a Class 4A, Region II, Area match.
Bullard defeated Paris 3-1 in bi-district play, while Farmersville coasted past Brownsboro, 3-0.
The Lady Panthers are led by outside hitter Kelli Richmond, a senior, and middle blocker Emily Bochow, a junior.
The Bullard-Farmersville winner will advance to face either Kaufman or Spring Hill later this week.
Bullard is coached by Cristy O'Bannon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.