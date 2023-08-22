Volleyball: Butler, Ray fuel Jacksonville to 3-0 win over Gladewater

GLADEWATER – Trunijah Butler and Devonny Ray recorded seven kills apiece as Jacksonville downed Gladewater 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-14) Tuesday night on the Lady Bears’ home court.
Butler also came away with two blocks and two digs.
Kelcie Dominy was also an offensive force for Jacksonville. She collected six kills to compliment her four digs and one ace.
Alyssa Williams added three kills and a pair of blocks while Sa’Kiya Anderson drove down three spikes.
Brilyn Bateman led the Maidens in digs with 14. She also tossed in a kill and an ace.
Other statistical leaders for the winners included: Sarah Lackey (5 digs, 1 ace), Audrey Parsons (1 kill, 1 dig), Janetzy Garcia (4 digs), Chelsie Speaker (2 aces) and Valerie Botelo (1 kill).
Jacksonville will play in the Athens Tournament, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.