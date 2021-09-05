Volleyball: Chapel Hill stops Maidens, 3-0

Tacarra Foreman, pictured in action during a Jacksonville match last week, had two kills, five blocks and an ace on Friday during the Maidens' match against Chapel Hill.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill's Lady Bulldogs successfully defended their home court on Friday afternoon by beating Jacksonville 3-0.

Game scores were 25-9, 25-19 and 25-12.

Jazmyne White came up with three kills and a block for the Maidens (10-13) while Tacarra Foreman tossed in two kills, five blocks and an ace.

Brooke Hornbuckle added an ace, a kill and three blocks.

Pitching in eight digs and a kill was Kristen Gonzalez and Kaniah Anderson had an ace a kill and a pair off digs.

Assist leaders for Jacksonville were Chesni Speaker (6 assists, 3 digs) and Clara Guillen (4 assists, 2 digs).

Claire Gill came up with four digs and Landry Harmel had three.

Jacksonville has an open date on Tuesday.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday the Maidens host the Longview Chargers (East Texas Homeschool).

SUB-VARSITY — Chapel Hill made it a clean sweep by defeating the Maiden freshmen 2-1 (25-21, 11-25, 27-25) and the junior varsity squad 2-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-23).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you