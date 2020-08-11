VOLLEYBALL: Experienced flock of Lady Eagles to open season on Tuesday

RUSK — With seven players returning from 2019 the Rusk High School volleyball team will visit Tatum on Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.) to lift the curtain on the new campaign.
Rusk went 18-15 last year and finished third place in district.
Head coach Billie Walley said the Lady Eagles' personnel mix is definitely an asset.
“We have seven girls back from last year and we have a whole lot of experience on the front line,” she said. “We have one spot to fill on the back row.”
Walley said that her team lost both of its setters from last season, but she is anticipating Kaycee Johnson (5'-11”, JR.) filling the void.
“We are still going to be young, but we have quite a few that have some varsity experience,” Walley said.
Year after year, it seems as though the Lady Eagles are always in the post season mix, regardless of what district that they are assigned to.
“Our ladies take a lot of pride in doing well in volleyball,” Walley said. “As they get older, they have more and more pride in out program it seems and they want to work hard so that we can continue to be successful.
“We encourage out younger girls coming up to play volleyball outside of school to get experience and to better understand the game. We think that helps them when they get up to the varsity level.”
Rusk has road games scheduled on Thursday at Palestine Westwood (6:30 p.m.) and on Friday at Bullard (5:30 p.m.).
Rusk will open the home portion of its schedule at noon on Aug. 29 when Huntington comes calling.
District play will begin with a road match in Jasper at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Rusk, along with Carthage, Center, Jasper and Palestine will make up District 17-4A for the next two school terms.
“I think this will be a pretty tough district,” Walley said. “Carthage made it all the way to the state tournament last year, and I am expecting Palestine to be strong this season.”
District 17-4A will match up with District 18-4A, which features China Spring, Madisonville, Mexia, Robinson, Waco Connelly and Waco LaVega, in the bi-district round of the Region III playoffs.
