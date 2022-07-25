Volleyball: Former Rusk star Jamyah Anderson joins SFA team

NACOGDOCHES — Former Rusk High School volleyball standout Jamyah Anderson will be continuing her collegiate playing days at Stephen F. Austin State University (NCAA, Division I, Western Athletic Conference (WAC)).
The 6'-3” Anderson has spent the past two seasons as a member of the Ranger College (NJCAA, Division I) volleyball club and was one of four players off of last year's team to move on to a four-year school.
Anderson is the daughter of Pamela King and Kevin Anderson.
The Ladyjacks, who are coached by Debbie Humphries, posted a 19-10 overall record last season, which included an 8-5 record in WAC play.
SFA has retooled its roster in the off season and will be hoping to get a boost from the addition of six freshmen.
The regular season will open up on Aug. 20 when the Ladyjacks visit Northwestern (La.) State.
SFA will play in Nacogdoches for the first time in 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when they host North Texas at Shelton Gym.
WAC action is slated to get under way on Sept. 22 when the Ladyjacks entertain Tarleton at 6:30 p.m.
