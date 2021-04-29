Volleyball: Former Troup standout Davenport named to All-ASC East Division team

LONGVIEW — Natalie Davenport recently completed another successful season as setter on the LeTourneau University (NCAA, Division III) volleyball team.
Davenport, a sophomore, has been named to the All-American Southwest Conference East Division team.
She was one of 13 LeTourneau players to be recognized with a post-season award.
In 2020, Davenport, who was coached by Arden Johnson at Troup, was named as the ASC East Freshman of the Year.
This past season, she tallied 358 assists, 148 digs and 20 aces, while splitting time at the position.
ASC volleyball, normally played in the fall, was moved to the winter-spring due to COVID-19 and concluded earlier this month.
LeTourneau finished the campaign with a 16-6 overall record, 11-5 in conference matches.
Davenport is a business and national security major and is the daughter of Dicky and Kim Davenport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.