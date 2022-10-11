HUDSON - Sparked by Tacarra Foreman's 12 kills, Jacksonville was able to go into Horney Gymnasium and hand Hudson a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday night.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-19.
Foreman also accounted for four blocks and three digs.
Other offensive standouts for the Maidens included Brooke Hornbuckle (4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Trunijah Butler (4 kills, 3 digs) and Kiera High (3 kills, 3 blocks).
Dig leaders for Jacksonville were Claire Gill (22) and Janetzy Garcia (13). Gill and Garcia each added an ace for the Maidens.
Sarah Lackey (9 digs) and Brylin Bateman (8 digs) also played well defensively.
Chesni Speaker collected 22 assists and three digs.
At 4:30 p.m. (varsity start time) Friday head coach Cori Snider's Maidens will visit Palestine.
