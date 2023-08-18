LUFKIN – Highlighting opening day play in the Lufkin Tournament Thursday for Jacksonville was a 2-1 victory over Huntington.
In their other matches, the Maidens lost by identical 2-0 scores to Kilgore (22-25, 20-25) and to Kingwood (16-25, 17-25).
For the day, Trunijah Butler paced the Jacksonville effort with 12 kills, four aces, five blocks and 10 digs.
Sa’Kyia Anderson contributed 14 spikes, two blocks and nine digs while Alyssa Williams tallied 13 kills and seven blocks.
Brilyn Bateman led her team defensively with 50 digs. She also had an ace and one kill.
Andrea Hernandez totaled 17 kills and eight digs while Kelsie Dominy pitched in five aces, 20 kills and 22 digs.
Other statistical leaders included: Devonny Ray (17 kills, five digs) and Sarah Lackey (three aces, 17 digs).
The tournament will crown a champion on Saturday.
