Volleyball: Jacksonville grinds out win over Gladewater in 5

GLADEWATER — Volleyball teams from visiting Jacksonville and Gladewater gave fans their monies worth on Tuesday night, with the Fightin' Maidens outlasting the Lady Bears, 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 17-26, 15-10).
The Maidens moved to 7-9 with the victory and will play in the Athens Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Jazmyne White and Tacarra Foreman combined for 15 kills — White led the way with nine and she had three blocks.
Foreman provided two blocks for the Maidens.
Meanwhile, Ashley Freeney led in assists (28), and had a kill, while Kristen Gonzalez pitched in with three spikes and eight digs.
Brooke Hornbuckle supplied her team with four kills, an ace, a block and two digs, with Kaniah Anderson adding four spikes, an ace, an a pair of blocks.
Other Maidens to contribute included Claire Gill (6 digs), Emily Ortiz (5 digs), Landry Harmel (2 aces, 3 digs) and Kelcie Dominy (2 kills, 2 digs).
SUB-VARSITY — Jacksonville made it a clean sweep over Gladewater, with the Maidens junior varsity team winning 25-15, 27-25 and the freshmen posting a 25-5, 25-13 triumph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.