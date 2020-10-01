Volleyball: Jacksonville improves to 5-3 with win over Hemphill

Sparked by seven kills from Ladasia Holman and six from Tacarra Foreman, Jacksonville powered past Hemphill in three games on Tuesday night in Hemphill.
Game scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-13.
The Maidens are now 5-2 on the year and will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they host the Tyler HEAT and Gladewater at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Kaniah Anderson recorded five kills and two digs, Meagan Holliday had three spikes, six digs, a block and three assists in Jacksonville's latest victory.
Other players of impact for the Maidens were Ashley Freeney (22 assists, 13 digs, 1 kill), Claire Gill (7 digs) and Angie Romero (6 digs).
