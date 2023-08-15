Volleyball: Jacksonville loses 3-1 to Athens in home opener

Two teams that are off to slow starts this season, Jacksonville and Athens, did battle in the Maidens’ home opener at John Alexander Gymnasium Tuesday night.
The Lady Hornets notched wins in the final two sets to escape with a 3-1 victory over the Maidens.
Athens won the opening set, 25-22, but the Maidens bounced back to capture Game 2, 25-14.
The Maroon and Black logged 25-23, 25-22 wins in the final two sets to close out the evening.
Jacksonville owned three seven-point leads in what turned out to be the decisive game, but the Lady Hornets went on a 10-2 run to tie the score at 17, after an unforced defensive miscue by Jacksonville.
The Maidens continued to battle and reclaimed the lead, 19-18, after a Lady Hornet hit the ball into the net on a return volley. The home team continued to hold the advantage until Lexy Woods hammered down two-straight kills to give Athens at 24-22 lead.
Woods led her team with 10 kills while Aubrey Godwin tossed in seven kills and two blocks.
The Lady Hornets’ final point came on an unforced defensive error by a Maiden.
Jacksonville played its best volleyball in Game 2 with the Maidens took the lead for good early, benefiting from a Lady Hornet hitting error that gave the home team a 7-6 edge.
Trunijah Butler had a team-high eight kills for Jacksonville. She also had a block, six digs and two aces.
Sa’Kyia Anderson tallied five kills, to go along with a block and a dig, while Alyssa Williams added four kills and four blocks.
Devonny Ray pitched in four spikes and a block.
Other statistical leaders for Jacksonville included Kelcie Dominy (1 kill, 2 aces, 10 digs), Brilyn Bateman (1 ace, 8 digs) and Janetzy Garcia (2 aces, three digs).
Jacksonville will be playing in the Lufkin Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
