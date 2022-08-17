Volleyball: Jacksonville loses to Athens on the road

ATHENS — Jacksonville traveled to Athens on Tuesday night where the Lady Hornets came away with a 3-1 (25-6, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18) win over the Maidens.
Kelcie Dominy turned in a noteworthy effort for the Maidens. She hammered down four kills to compliment her eight assists, four digs and two aces.
Kiera High led Jacksonville with five spikes — she also notched three blocks.
Pitching in four kills, a block and two digs was Tacarra Foremen.
Chesni Speaker led Jacksonville in assists (11) while coming up with six digs.
Defensively, Claire Gill paced the Maidens with a dozen digs, Sarah Lackey tossed in seven, Landry Harmel had five and Jantzy Garcia was credited with four scoops.
Other key contributors for Jacksonville included Devonny Ray (3 kills, 1 block), Trunijah Butler (2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) and Brooke Hornbuckle (2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs).
Jacksonville will be playing in the Chuck Powers Invitational in Eustace beginning on Thursday.
