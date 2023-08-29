Volleyball: Jacksonville loses to Frankston, 3-1

Bandy Bizzell and Kaysie Nabors had 15 kills each to spur Frankston to a 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17) win over Jacksonville Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
After losing the opening-two sets, Jacksonville came out in Game 3 and opened up on a 5-1 run, which was sparked by a Trunijah Butler kill to kick start the scoring spurt. Butler finished with five spikes, an ace and a block.
The home team led from start to finish and found themselves in front by as many as seven points on two different occasions.
In Game 4, things were contested on even terms until the visitors took the lead for good, 10-9, after a kill by Caylin Freeman, who ended the evening with seven spikes.
Frankston finished the set on a 7-1 run to nail down the win.
Sa’Kiya Anderson led Jacksonville with 13 kills. She also had three digs.
Adding seven kills, eight digs and one ace was Kelcie Dominy.
Devonny Ray collected six kills.
Lexis Baker pitched in five kills, an ace and two digs, while Chesni Speaker contributed four digs and 17 assists.
Tossing in six digs and 16 assists was Andrea Hernandez.
Brilyn Bateman had a team-high 26 digs and Sarah Lackey added nine digs.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday Jacksonville will host Oakwood.
Junior Varsity: Jacksonville 2, Frankston 0 (25-12, 25-9)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.