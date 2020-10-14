Volleyball: Jacksonville loses to Lufkin in 3

LUFKIN — Lufkin notched a three set win over Jacksonville Tuesday night on the Lady Panthers' home court.
The game scores were 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.
Tacarra Foreman had two kills, eight digs, one ace and one block, while Kaniah Anderson added one spike, three digs and an ace.
Ashley Freeney collected 12 digs and four assists with Kristen Gonzalez coming up with eight digs.
Meanwhile, Claire Gill had five digs, Angie Romero tossed in three digs to go along with two blocks and Ladaisha Holman contributed a kill and a dig.
Jacksonville (5-5, 0-2) will continue district play by welcoming Whitehouse to John Alexander Gymnasium at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
