Volleyball: Jacksonville takes 2 of 3 from Frankston

FRANKSTON - Jacksonville won both of the sub-varsity matches against Frankston on Tuesday evening, but Frankston prevailed in straight sets to win the varsity affair.
The matches took place in Frankston.
In the Junior Varsity Blue match, the visitors won 2-1 (16-25, 25-12, 15-8) while the Junior Varsity Gold team from Jacksonville stopped Frankston 2-0 (25-19, 25-15).
The scores in the varsity tilt were 17-25, 16-25 and 22-25.
Jacksonville will visit Pine Tree for a 4:30 p.m. match on Friday. The sub-varsity teams have the evening off.
