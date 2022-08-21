Volleyball: Jacksonville takes down Grand Saline, Foreman nets 8 kills

EUSTACE - Jacksonville defeated Grand Saline 2-0 (25-12, 25-23) on Saturday during final day play in the Eustace Tournament.
Tacarra Foreman led the way with eight kills, two blocks and two digs, while Kiera High slammed down five kills to go along with three blocks.
Brooke Hornbuckle contributed four kills for the Maidens.
Kelcie Dominy and Devonny Ray tossed in two spikes each.
Dig leaders for Jacksonville included Claire Gill (7), Sarah Lackey (5) and Landry Harmel (2).
The Maidens are scheduled to host Gladewater on Tuesday evening at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The JV Blue team will get things started at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity match.
