Volleyball: Jacksonville's Tacarra Foreman named to All-18-4A First Team

Jacksonville's Tacarra Foreman, front, was named to the All-18-4A volleyball team as a first team pick. Janetzy Garcia, pictured rear, was one of three Maidens that received second team accolades. Both young ladies also earned Academic All-District honors.

 Photo courtesy of Capturing the Moment by Amber and Heidi

Outside hitter Tacarra Foreman of Jacksonville High School has been voted on to the All-18-4A volleyball team as a first team selection.

A pair of Maidens, setter Chesni Speaker and outside hitter Devonny Ray were named to the second team.

Jacksonville had three honorable mention picks. The trio included Claire Gill, Kiera Tinsley-High and Janetzy Garcia.

Seven members of the Maiden varsity earned Academic All-District status for their achievements in the classroom.

Included in the group were Brilyn Bateman, Trunijah Butler, Tacarra Foremen, Janetzy Garcia, Claire Gille, Chesni Speaker and Kiera Tinsley-High.

