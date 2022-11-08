Volleyball: Jacksonville's Tacarra Foreman named to All-18-4A First Team

Outside hitter Tacarra Foreman of Jacksonville High School has been voted on to the All-18-4A volleyball team as a first team selection.
A pair of Maidens, setter Chesni Speaker and outside hitter Devonny Ray were named to the second team.
Jacksonville had three honorable mention picks. The trio included Claire Gill, Kiera Tinsley-High and Janetzy Garcia.
Seven members of the Maiden varsity earned Academic All-District status for their achievements in the classroom.
Included in the group were Brilyn Bateman, Trunijah Butler, Tacarra Foremen, Janetzy Garcia, Claire Gille, Chesni Speaker and Kiera Tinsley-High.
