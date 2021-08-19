Volleyball: Lady Eagles lose a close one to Henderson

RUSK — Rusk and Henderson needed five sets to determine a winner on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum where the visiting Lady Lions left town with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Henderson went up 1-0 after taking Game 1, 25-18, but Rusk came back and captured the next two sets (28-26, 25-18) to pull ahead, 2-1.
Henderson forced a fifth and deciding set by winning the fourth game, 25-21.
In the final set, the Lady Lions edged the Red and Black, 16-14.
Rusk is 2-5 on the year, having collected wins against Palestine Westwood (3-1) and Tyler High (2-0).
The Lady Eagles, who have a new head coach in Tonya Kelly, host Canton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and will be playing in the Westwood Varsity Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.