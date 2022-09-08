Volleyball: Lady Guard open district with 3-1 loss to McKinney Christian

McKINNEY — Brook Hill fell behind early, battled back, but in the end McKinney Christian was able to prevail for a 3-1 win in the district opener for Brook Hill.
The Lady Mustangs won the opening set 25-14 with the Lady Guard bouncing back to win the second game 25-23.
McKinney Christian captured the following-two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-14 to cement the triumph.
Ella Hardee tallied nine kills, five digs and an ace for Brook Hill.
Julianna Mize contributed five kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks while Gracie Dawson came up with three spikes, six digs, two blocks and two aces.
The team leader in assists was Cassidy Clark with 16. She also tossed in four digs.
Brook Hill will continue conference play by hosting Carrollton Prince of Peace at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
