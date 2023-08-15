Volleyball: Lady Guard power past Eustace in three

EUSTACE – Brook Hill dominated Eustace, winning 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-10) in Eustace Tuesday night.
Gracie Dawson came home with a double double (10 kills, 17 digs) to go along with four aces, while Julianna Mize racked up seven kills and 12 digs.
Cassity Clark had another strong outing. She sparked Brook Hill (8-4) with 25 assists to compliment her 11 digs and five kills.
Blair Brister and Mia Vrbova were also key contributors for the winners. Brister added 11 digs, five kills and an ace while Vrbova finished with two blocks, four digs, three kills and an ace.
The Lady Guard will compete in the North Hopkins Tournament beginning on Thursday.
