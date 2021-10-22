Volleyball: Lady Guard, Reed rough up Grace Community

BULLARD — Belle Reed set a new career-high for kills in a match on Thursday night at Herrington Gymnasium where she amasses 31 kills to help send Brook Hill to a 3-1 triumph over Grace Community School.
Reed also had 20 digs and one ace.
Brook Hill went up 2-0, following a 25-15 win in Game 1 and a 25-11 victory in Game 2.
Grace Community came back to take the third set, 26-24.
Brook Hill responded by blasting the Cougars in what turned out to be the last game, winning 25-10.
Other members of the Lady Guard team to record noteworthy efforts included Ella Hardee (11 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 15 digs) and Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 5 digs).
Sarah Sims pitched in three kills, two aces and 10 digs while Mollee McCurley netted nine kills and 40 assists.
The Lady Guard (14-9, 6-4) are currently in third place in the district standings where they trail Dallas Christian and McKinney Christian.
The Cougars fell to 9-5, 2-4 with the defeat.
Grace Community is in fourth place in the conference standings.
Brook Hill will host Garland-Brighter Horizons Academy on Tuesday.
