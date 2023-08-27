Volleyball: Lady Guard win Gary Bobcat Varsity Classic

GARY – The Lady Guard of Brook Hill went 9-0 to win the Gold Bracket championship of the Gary Bobcat Varsity Classic.
In Saturday bracket play, Brook Hill (23-5) disposed of Chester 2-0 (25-16, 25-16), Central Heights JV 2-0 (25-12, 27-25) and East Texas Home School.
The Lady Guard’s Gracie Dawson was named to the all-tournament team.
In the victory over Chester, Julianna Mize recorded 10 kills to compliment her nine digs and one ace.
Dawson swatted down nine kills to go along with four digs, while Mia Vrbova added four blocks, a kill and three digs.
Cassity Clark had one block, three spikes, five digs and 18 assists.
Contributing three blocks, one kill and one ace was Drea Toney.
Dawson led Brook Hill with 14 digs and nine kills in the win over Central Heights JV and Mize had seven digs and five kills.
Other statistical leaders included Clark (1 block, 1 ace, 16 assists), Blair Brister (1 block, 5 digs, 3 kills) and Vrboza (2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace).
Mize sparked the Lady Guard to the win over East Texas Home School by slamming down 10 kills to go along with two blocks and one ace.
Dawson tossed in eight kills and 17 digs, with Clark recording 1 block, 10 digs, 1 ace and 19 assists.
Blair Brister pitched in two blocks and two kills while Carly Ogletree contributed a pair of digs.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Guard will entertain Palestine Westwood.
