Volleyball: Lady Tigers tame Lady Bulldogs in 3

TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers have now won three of their last four matches after socking Jefferson 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-13) at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday evening.
Troup (14-14, 3-2) will continue conference play on Saturday when a trip to Elysian Fields is on the docket. The freshmen will get things started at 11 a.m.
Bailey Blanton registered 14 kills, four assists, an ace and eight digs to spur the Lady Tigers on to victory.
Tara Wells collected 13 assists, three aces and nine digs while Chloie Haugeberg added six kills, one ace, one dig and one block.
Jessie Minnix had four spikes, two assists and a dig and Karsyn Williamson picked up three aces and eight digs for Troup.
