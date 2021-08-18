Volleyball: Maiden varsity lose to Palestine, JV squads defeat Lady Cats

PALESTINE — After notching wins over Center, Eustace and Athens late last week, the Jacksonville High School volleyball team was looking to feed off of the momentum established by the victories when they visited Palestine on Tuesday evening.
Unfortunately the Lady Cats had something to say about that as Palestine handed Jacksonville a 3-0 loss.
The Maidens will take a 3-5 record into the Eustace Tournament, which opens up on Thursday.
Palestine, meanwhile, moved to 5-2 on the year.
SUB-VARSITY — The Maiden junior varsity squad stopped Palestine 2-0 (25-16, 25-19) and the Jacksonville freshmen also won by a 2-0 (25-15, 25-5) margin.
