Volleyball: Maidens clip Oakwood in 5; Butler collects 16 kills

Trunijah Butler amassed 16 kills, Sa’Kiya Anderson added 12 and Devonny Ray finished with 10 spikes as Jacksonville outlasted Oakwood 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14) Friday afternoon in Jacksonville.
Butler also came up 11 digs and Anderson recorded 11.
Kelcie Dominy (9 kills, 6 digs) and Lexis Baker (kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs) also gave the Maidens a boost.
Andrea Hernandez (52 assists, 1 ace) and Chesni Speaker (45 assists, 7 digs) handled the bulk of the setting duties for Jacksonville.
Meanwhile, Alyson William pitched in eight kills, two blocks and a dig, while Brilyn Bateman came tallied two kills and 34 digs.
Also doing a nice job defensively was Sarah Lackey (12 digs).
The Maidens will continue the home stand at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Price Carlisle’s Lady Indians are slated to visit John Alexander Gymnasium.
