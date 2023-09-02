Volleyball: Maidens clip Oakwood in 5; Butler collects 16 kills

Trunijah Butler, right, of Jacksonville goes up for a block during a match earlier this week in Jacksonville. Butler led her team in kills (16) Friday when the Maidens defeated Oakwood, 3-2.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Trunijah Butler amassed 16 kills, Sa’Kiya Anderson added 12 and Devonny Ray finished with 10 spikes as Jacksonville outlasted Oakwood 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14) Friday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Butler also came up 11 digs and Anderson recorded 11.

Kelcie Dominy (9 kills, 6 digs) and Lexis Baker (kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs) also gave the Maidens a boost.

Andrea Hernandez (52 assists, 1 ace) and Chesni Speaker (45 assists, 7 digs) handled the bulk of the setting duties for Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Alyson William pitched in eight kills, two blocks and a dig, while Brilyn Bateman came tallied two kills and 34 digs.

Also doing a nice job defensively was Sarah Lackey (12 digs).

The Maidens will continue the home stand at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Price Carlisle’s Lady Indians are slated to visit John Alexander Gymnasium.

