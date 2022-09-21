Volleyball: Maidens conclude non-district play with 3-2 loss to Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE - Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead over Shelbyville, only to have the Lady Dragons come back to win 3-2 in what was the Maidens' final non-conference match.
The match was played on Tuesday night in Shelbyville.
Jacksonville won the opening set 25-23 and took the second by a 25-11 count.
The Lady Dragons then found their groove and reeled off 26-24, 25-23 a d 16-14 wins to claim the "W".
At 11 a.m. Saturday Jacksonville will host Hudson's Lady Hornets in the league opener.
